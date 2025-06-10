MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 15-year-old passenger was seriously hurt in a crash that ended with a vehicle coming to rest on the side of a home.
It happened Saturday, June 7 near North Avenue and Sherman Boulevard.
According to police, the vehicle left the roadway after turning and then collided with a curb and a house.
The driver, a 30-year-old, was transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Their 15-year-old passenger was transported to treatment with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The driver was cited for unsafe lane deviation and no insurance.
