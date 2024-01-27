A bizarre crime involving some topping trouble in New Jersey. Heather Dougherty was going about her morning when she stepped outside to find pepperoni spread across her front porch and car. She immediately called police to file a report.

“Who goes around two slabs of meat and a knife and cuts it up in the middle of the night and puts it all over somebody’s yard and car?” said Dougherty.

But pepperoni was not the only form of vandalism. Dougherty’s car was also keyed on the driver’s side and scratch marks were actually left on her car, after cats climbed up on top to get to the meat.

“While it was quite comical and I do find humor in it, you know, you also vandalized,” said Dougherty, “I’ve been here 16 years and I’ve never been hit before.”

As the investigation was underway, she started doing some investigative work herself, posting on social media.

“I made a post to all Manville people and Manville people with news asking if any of the local pizzerias were missing any of their pepperoni inventory.”

One pizza parlor, just down the road, had all of their pepperoni accounted for. The owner, Anthony Daniello is personally taking offense to the act.

“Who would want to waste such a precious commodity. In this business there’s nothing more scared then some pepperoni,” said Daniello, “Pepperoni of all things, you know, you’ve got rotten tomatoes, right? That’s always been historically the thing to throw at houses but, yeah, I guess they chose the cured meat route.”

He, just as much as her, wants answers.

Doughtery left a message for those who are thinking of doing something like this in the future.

“You are always on camera, number one. Number two, no matter what you do in life, whether good or bad, there is always a consequence.” said Doughtery.

