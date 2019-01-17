Vandal who tried to run over giant snowman hits tree stump instead

PETERSBURG, Ky. (WSVN) — A vandal who tried to run down a defenseless snowman in Kentucky instead got the tables turned upon discovering Frosty was built over a large tree stump.

According Fox 19, Cody Lutz, his fiancé and her sister built a nine-foot snowman in the Lutz’s front yard.

“We were playing in the snow, she’s from Mississippi, so this is the most snow she’s ever seen in her entire life. I’m from Buffalo, so this is no big deal,” Lutz said. “I love the snow!”

In order to make the snowman more stable, the trio used the base of an old tree stump in the yard for the bottom, covering it with snow.

However, after returning from work one day, Lutz discovered that someone had tried to run the snowman down but instead drove into the tree stump.

“Instant Karma!” Lutz exclaimed. “It’s hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways, so I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty.”

“I think he got the last laugh,” Lutz added.

