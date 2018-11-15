VA seeking to reduce GI Bill payment delays after IT woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will try to provide timely payments of college aid to thousands of veterans after delays due to problems with its IT systems.

President Donald Trump last year signed off the biggest boost in GI benefits in a decade. But the legislation didn’t provide additional finances for IT upgrades needed to process claims.

According to VA data provided to The Associated Press, about 56,500 veterans as of this week had outstanding claims for housing and tuition. About 825 of those claims have been pending more than 60 days, but most are being processed in 15 days.

VA said Thursday that any delay is unacceptable. It acknowledged that making payments could remain a difficult task in the months ahead until IT problems are fixed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.