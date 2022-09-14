(WSVN) - A new view of the police response to the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Some of the officers pinpointed where the shooter was and expressed a desire to go in after him, but they were all held back.

The body camera video began recording as one of the first few officers inside Robb Elementary School wondered if he was shot.

An officer asked if he was bleeding after a shot was fired then, as six minutes passed, police seemed to locate the shooter.

“He’s in the class [expletive],” said an officer on the footage. “That’s my wife’s classroom.”

Some officers wondered why they did not charge in after 15 minutes.

“I’ve got shots fired,” said the officer whose bodycam footage was released. “They’re going to be in the building, the west side. We got to get in there. We got to get in there, he keeps shooting. We got to get in there.”

That same officer also said he was bleeding from his ear on the bodycam video as he asked for more help when the law enforcement officials realized the gunman was still shooting.

Officers know where the shooter is once 25 minutes go by.

“Watch it bro, he’s in that back room, he’s popping shots off. He shot the windows out. He’s in that back room on the far end side,” said the officer.

It would take another 20 minutes to reach the moment when officials pulled out a number of students to safety through shattered classroom windows.

The video was just made public following a record request made a few months ago.

Uvalde’s school district police chief at the time, Pete Arredondo, has since been fired.

