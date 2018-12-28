19-year-old Utah man accused of stealing U-Haul, sending police on chase

MURRAY, Utah (WSVN) — Police have arrested a teen who stole a U-Haul truck and sent them on a chase through a Utah neighborhood.

According to Fox 13 Salt Lake City, officers arrested 19-year-old Murad Mansurovich Kurbanov, charging him with theft of a rental vehicle, reckless driving and refusing to stop for an officer.

Police said Kurbanov ran multiple red lights and illegally passed multiple vehicles in a 2018 Ford U-Haul van.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer tried to stop Kurbanov, but he refused to listen and got away. Police later received a tip and tracked him down and arrested him at an apartment complex.

Officers later found out the U-Haul was supposed to have been returned on Dec. 14 and was considered stolen by state law.

