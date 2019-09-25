Utah police officer helps teen tie tie during traffic stop

PARK CITY, Utah (WSVN) — A Utah woman is thanking a police officer for his efforts when her teenage son started experiencing a wardrobe emergency.

Christy Carter and her son, Jake, were struggling to tie his tie as he got ready for his school’s homecoming dance.

“His date and friends were waiting and we were rushing to my friend’s home to help us,” Carter wrote on Facebook.

Carter said as she was driving to her friend’s house, she saw police lights in her rearview mirror and thought she was being pulled over for speeding.

Instead, upon learning of Jake’s predicament, the officer helped him tie his tie.

“A big shout out to this Park City Police Officer who saved the day in an unusual way for a stressful, sinking, single Mom moment!” Carter wrote. “He had every right to write me a ticket but after observing the stress on my sons face and newly added frustration this was what he did instead…. so grateful!”

