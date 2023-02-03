(WSVN) - The Utah Department of Transportation shared a video of dozens of elk crossing a highway near Salt Lake City.

Officers temporarily shut down traffic from going through the area so the animals can cross safely, Wednesday.

Police worked to push the herd of about 40 to a safer area away from the highway.

Traffic resumed after the elk were seen trotting off into the mountains.

Drivers were warned to be cautious on the roads and look out for any stragglers.

Experts said the frosty conditions in the mountains caused them to migrate to lower ground to escape the snow.

