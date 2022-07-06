(WSVN) - A cougar confrontation was caught on camera in Utah that’s where a local hiker said he came within feet of the wild animal which left him terrified.

This giant feline is what Garrett Foster encountered hiking near Salt Lake City on Monday.

“I saw it off about ten feet in the bushes and was looking at multiple angles and couldn’t really confirm what it was,” said Foster. “Just some object with some eyes, but maybe it was an illusion. Sure enough, then it just jumped out at me.”

A cougar came dangerously close to the hiker.

“It was about two feet,” he said. “She jumped, not towards me, but hurled herself towards me and was like, ‘roar!'”

Thoughts raced through his mind.

“It was pretty surreal in that first second, few seconds,” said Foster. “Just in that moment because you’re by yourself, in a canyon, with a mountain lion. They can run up to like fifty miles an hour.”

Just three days before in the same canyon, Foster spotted a cougar for the first time in his life. It didn’t come close, but it made him a little more prepared this time around.

“I picked up a rock and I had a knife out just in case something happened,” said Foster. “I roared back twice and it just took off [and] ran up the trail.”

After two sightings in three days, Foster said he might avoid Millcreek Canyon for a bit, but he’ll be back.

He said people should be alert if they’re heading out for a hike.

The Division of Wildlife mentioned if you encounter a cougar don’t run from it. Instead, wave your arms in the air, talk loudly and slowly back away.

