Utah bill would ban abortions based on Down syndrome

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah lawmaker wants to bar doctors from performing abortions sought because of a diagnosis of Down syndrome even though legislative lawyers warn that there’s a high probability that a court will find the law unconstitutional.

Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Clearfield says the abortions smack of eugenics and discriminate against a group of people who have a right to exist.

Her legislation would make it a misdemeanor crime for a doctor who performs an abortion knowing that the pregnant woman is seeking to end the pregnancy because of a diagnosis or suspicion that the fetus has Down syndrome.

Women seeking the abortion would not be charged.

A handful of other states have passed similar laws but some are facing legal challenges.

The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah did not immediately have a response to the bill.

