(WSVN) - Imagine getting into your drone and flying over trees and buildings, before landing at your destination.

Like something out of a sci-fi movie, a Utah-based company ElectraFly is working on getting drivers in the air.

The company is building an electric personal flying machine or a rideable drone; the goal is to make it available for public use.

Drones are being tested with weights and is expected to begin limited manned flights later this year.

The first models will likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

