ALTA, UTAH (WSVN) — Archeologists in Utah got a taste of a paste when they made a boozy discovery.

The crew was digging in the mining town of Alta when they unearthed a 150-year-old bottle of alcohol.

The bottle was still corked and dated between 1870 and 1890, according to officials.

Crews called a local distillery and used a needle to extract the liquid for sampling. And they say it wasn’t too bad.

“Dried fruit notes. There’s a little bit of vinegar to it, but surprisingly, I think it held up after being in a bottle under the ground for 150 years!” said Isaac Winter, who tasted the drink.

The team also dug up several other artifacts, including a leather mining hat, bullets, and shot glasses.

Officials are still trying to figure out what the drink was.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.