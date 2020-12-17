USPS warns of shipping deadline for packages to arrive by Christmas Day

(WSVN) - With the holidays fast approaching, so is the deadline to ship packages in time.

The United States Postal Service warns the deadline to ship gifts in order for them to be delivered by Christmas Day is Friday, Dec. 18.

The packages must be shipped using First-Class Service.

The USPS said customers may experience shipping delays as the agency faces a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The postal services said it is important to select the right shipping method when sending out packages to deliver them in time.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.