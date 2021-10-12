(WSVN) - As the holiday season quickly approaches, the United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx have released shipping deadlines.

Due to supply issues around the world, customers are urged to ship their packages a little earlier this year.

The ship-by dates for the holiday season are as follows:

USPS First-Class mail: Friday, Dec. 17.

USPS Priority Mail Express: Thursday, Dec. 23.

FedEx Express Saver: Tuesday, Dec. 21.

FedEx Same Day: Friday, Dec. 24.

UPS Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 23

Customers are urged to not wait to the last minute to ship out packages this holiday season.

