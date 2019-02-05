USPS to honor military working dogs on postal stamps

(WSVN) - The United States Postal Service has unveiled new stamps that will honor military working dogs.

The USPS announced the new stamps on a press release.

The four designs include depictions of a German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd, dogs that commonly serve in America’s armed forces.

“The stylized digital illustrations are in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism,”

The USPS also revealed four additional stamps for the 2019 stamps program: a star made of red, white and blue ribbon, an oil-on-linen painting of tennis champion Maureen Connolly Brinker, designs from artist Ellsworth Kelly as well as engines from the Transcontinental Railroad.

