USPS releases Forever stamps honoring military dogs

(WSVN) - The United States Postal Service has released new Forever stamps honoring military working dogs.

Featured on the stamps are a German Shepherd, a Labrador Retriever, a Dutch Shepherd and a Belgian Malinois. These breeds commonly serve in the armed forces.

The background of each stamp features a white star, and a star appears in the center of each block.

“The stylized digital illustrations are in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism,” the USPS said.

The stamps are currently available. For more information, click here.

