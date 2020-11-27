USPS recommends shipping deadline to ensure gifts arrive on time

(WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Service is advising everyone who plans to ship gifts to their loved ones this holiday, to do so early.

The recommended deadline to ship first class mail is Dec. 18 to ensure gifts arrive by Christmas.

For priority mail, the deadline is Dec. 19.

With an expected increase in online shopping, USPS is expanding Sunday deliveries.

For an additional fee, mail carriers will be delivering packages on Christmas Day.

