The United States Postal Service plans to raise the price of a first-class forever stamp and post cards.

Upon approval from federal regulators, the price of the stamp would increase from 78 cents to 82 cents.

USPS officials said it needs more revenue to help offset rising operating costs as it works to remain self-funded.

If approved, the price hikes would go into effect on Sunday.

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