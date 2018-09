(WSVN) - Are you looking for a job? Well the United States Postal Service is hiring for the holidays.

Available positions include mail handlers, holiday clerk assistants and mail processing clerks.

The job pay starts at $16 an hour.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply..

For more information or to apply, click here.

