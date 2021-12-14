(WSVN) - The United States Postal Service and FedEx shipping deadlines are quickly approaching for those who plan on mailing packages ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The ship-by dates for the holiday season are as follows:

USPS Retail Ground: Wednesday, Dec. 15.

USPS First-Class: Friday, Dec. 17.

USPS Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 18.

FedEx Home: Wednesday, Dec. 15.

FedEx Ground: Wednesday, Dec. 15.

FedEx Express Saver: Tuesday, Dec. 21.

FedEx Same Day: Friday, Dec. 24.

UPS Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 23

Customers are urged to not wait to the last minute to ship out packages this holiday season.

