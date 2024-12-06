Christmas is right around the corner, and so is deadline day for children to send their letters to Santa.

Officials with the U.S. Postal Service said all letters to Jolly Old Saint Nick need to be postmarked by Monday.

It’s part of the service’s Operation Santa program, where the letters can be shared online and adopted by program participants to have gifts sent to the kids who asked for them in their letters.

Those who “adopt” a letter have until Dec. 16 to ship gifts so they can arrive before Christmas Day.

USPS officials said it helps give a chance for everyone’s holiday wishes to come true.

