USPS carrier caught peeing on porch during delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — A shocking act by a U.S. Postal Service carrier was caught on Memphis home surveillance.

Video shows the mail carrier apparently relieving himself while walking across the home’s porch.

The man then stops, delivers the mail before he walks away.

The homeowner told Fox 13 Memphis he still hasn’t touched his mail in the mailbox because he is worried what could be on it.

USPS said they are investigating the incident and released a statement in response to the incident, which reads:

“We are investigating the actions of our letter carrier revealed in the video. This behavior clearly does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We are reaching out to the homeowner to offer our apology and assistance in dealing with this issue. The Postal Service will take appropriate corrective action to address the situation with this employee. As a matter of policy, we are unable to comment further on specific personnel matters.”

