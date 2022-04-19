(WSVN) - Customers are going to have to wait a bit longer for small packages to arrive.

On Monday, the USPS announced it is adding one to two additional days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first-class small packages.

The postal service said that will allow them more time to deliver long-distance and to increase productivity.

The new changes will take effect May 1.

