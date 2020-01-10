USGS: 5.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Puerto Rico

File image of devastation left behind by Puerto Rico earthquakes

INDIOS, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — Another strong earthquake has hit Puerto Rico.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island just south of Indios.

This earthquake comes days after the island was hit by a 5.8-magnitude quake and a 6.4 earthquake a day later.

