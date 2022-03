(WSVN) - The price of butter is on the rise.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said there are 15,000 fewer milk cows in dairy herds this year, leading to the increase in the price of butter.

Consumers are likely to see an increase in pastry prices as well.

