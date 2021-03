(WSVN) - Cuban migrants were sent home after being caught in the Florida straits.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the migrants were headed to Florida and were spotted on a boat about 50 miles south of the Bahamas.

The migrants were given medical exams before they were returned to Cuba.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.