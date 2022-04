(WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard offloaded more than $200 million worth of drugs in San Diego, California.

The drugs were seized from a ship in the Pacific Ocean, Thursday.

Eleven thousand pounds of cocaine and 4,000 pounds of marijuana were recovered with an estimated street value of $223 million.

No arrests have been made yet.

