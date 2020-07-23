USCG seize $38.5M worth of cocaine in Caribbean Sea

(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded $38.5 million worth of cocaine in Puerto Rico.

Pictures provided by the USCG showed the shipment that was seized and recovered from the Caribbean Sea.

When crews attempted to stop the suspects, they said the smugglers began throwing barrels into the water.

Crews were able to fish out 55 barrels that weighed more than 3,000 pounds.

