USCG repatriates 72 Haitian migrants spotted off the Bahamas, Lake Worth

(WSVN) - A group of Haitian migrants were repatriated by the Coast Guard, Tuesday.

A total of 72 migrants were stopped at sea in two separate interdictions.

“It is extremely dangerous to take to the sea on an overloaded, homemade or makeshift vessel,” said Lt. Mark Tatara, commanding officer of the Cutter Charles Sexton. “Those who embark on these vessels are risking their lives and it is our duty to protect the safety of life at sea.”

One group was stopped approximately 15 miles west of the Bahamas. The second group was stopped about 10 miles east of Lake Worth.

