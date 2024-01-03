MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) officials repatriated 56 migrants to Cuba, Tuesday, following multiple interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Fifty-six Cubans trying to enter the U.S. illegally were onboard a vessel. They received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention before being repatriated back to Cuba, Tuesday.

USCG made multiple interceptions between December 26 and 29.

“As we enter the new year, the Coast Guard and our Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast partners remain committed to patrolling the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to prevent and deter unlawful entry into the U.S. by sea,” said USCG Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal in a press release.

Coast Guard crews repatriated 235 migrants to Cuba in fiscal year 2024, which began on Oct. 1, 2023.

“Migrants attempting to circumvent lawful pathways to enter the United States by sea will be rescued and repatriated to their country of origin or departure. Do not take to the sea.” said Beal.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.