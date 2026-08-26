OFF MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The United States Coast Guard announced the interdiction of a boat carrying 19 people.

Officials said crews stopped the vessel about 22 miles east of Miami Beach.

Once on a Coast Guard cutter, the people were processed to determine identity and were given food, water and medical attention.

Fifteen people were then returned to the Bahamas while four others were transferred to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

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