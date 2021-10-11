MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard aircrew in Miami was made aware of a vessel that landed on the island with 10 people on board, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Thursday.

The USCG crew dropped food, water and a radio to the migrants to coordinate a rescue operation.

The migrants were rescued and once onboard a Coast Guard vessel, they received food, water and basic medical attention.

No injuries were reported.

The 10 migrants were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday.

