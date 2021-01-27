USCG crews help 2 fishermen separated from boat near the Bahamas

NEAR THE BAHAMAS (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard helped two fishermen who were separated from their fishing boat near the Bahamas.

The two men radioed rescue crews that they had been separated from their 21-foot fishing vessel near Cay Sal, Bahamas, Sunday.

USCG rescue crews responded to the scene and their boat was located approximately 70 miles east of the skiff.

The rescue crew gave the two fishermen first aid, blankets, food, water and even ice to preserve their catch.

