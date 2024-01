(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued nearly three dozen people after their vessel began sinking off the coast of Haiti.

Officials responded to an area near Cap-Haitien, Haiti on Monday.

Crews checked out all 33 people medically and turned them over, in good health, to Haitian authorities.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.