USCG: 2 people OK after cargo plane crashes north of Nassau

NEAR NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) – Two people are expected to be OK after a cargo plane crashed on approach to an airport several miles north of Nassau, Bahamas.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Douglas DC3 took off from Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on the crash that read in part:

“A Douglas DC3 on approach to the Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau, Bahamas crashed short of Runway 14 into the water today at 4:45 p.m. The flight departed the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport enroute to Lynden Pindling International Airport. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.”

The Coast Guard said the Royal Bahamian Defense Force picked up the two people on board the downed aircraft.

