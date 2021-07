(WSVN) - Time is running out for renters who are behind on their rent.

The federal eviction freeze is set to end on July 31.

Many tenants across the country are scrambling as the deadline approaches.

Congress has allocated more than $46 billion to help renters make their payments.

There are no current plans to extend the moratorium.

