ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials say the United States Naval Academy in Maryland is on lockdown as law enforcement respond to reports of threats made to the military school.

The spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy said the military academy in Annapolis was working with local law enforcement on Thursday to respond to the reports of threats.

Lt. Naweed Lemar said, “The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.”

