(WSVN) - The U.S. Homeland Security Secretary has a strong message for Cubans who might try to migrate to the U.S.

Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Cuban himself, said people who try to cross the straits will be sent back to the island.

“The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Mayorkas said. “Those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking. Allow me to be clear: if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States.”

Mayorkas’ family fled the island during the Cuban Revolution in the 1960s.

Homeland Security said at this point, there does not seem to be any surge in migration since the protests started in Cuba on Sunday.

