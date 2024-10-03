PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The nationwide port workers strike that had entered a third day has been suspended, the regional president of the International Longshoremen’s Association told 7News citing a source in New Jersey.

Thursday evening, Johnnie Dixon, the ILA’s regional president, said the ILA has struck an agreement with the United States Maritime Alliance to suspend the strike until Jan. 15 in order to provide time to negotiate a new contract.

“Everything is great. We finally reached an agreement with United States Maritime Alliance,” said Dixon.

Dixon told 7News he heard from someone in the ILA in New Jersey about the agreement to suspend the strike for a temporary period of time.

“We just [made] history. We got 61.5% over the next six years, and that’s just to show the American people, at the end of the day, if you don’t fight for nothing, you don’t get nothing,” said Dixon.

The announcement comes hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, weighed in on one of Florida’s most pressing issues in recent memory– the fear of automation.

During a press conference in the Florida Panhandle, DeSantis spoke in person on the issue, threatening to deploy the National Guard if the situation gets out of hand.

“We have a responsibility in the state of Florida to do everything we can to avoid, mitigate and minimize these disruptions that will have a negative impact on the state of Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “Every 36 hours this continues is equal to one week of supply chain disruptions.”

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation, DeSantis vowed on social media to ensure the economy continues to function so the victims may have what they need. He argued that the protests disrupted the distribution of food and supplies to those impacted by storm.

“I don’t think it’s right to try and cripple the recovery that our storm victims are undergoing,” he said.

The governor’s remarks come days after the beginning of the strike that led to about 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen’s Association walking out on the job.

A growing trend among port operators saw the increase of the number of driverless trucks and cranes, which use fewer people. In turn, they are also fighting for higher wages.

“What’s the endgame?” 7News reporter Michael Hudak asked Johnnie Dixon. “What are you hoping for?”

“The endgame is a fair contract,” said Dixon.

