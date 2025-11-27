ST. MAARTEN (WSVN) – Authorities in Sint Maarten are searching for a U.S. citizen who vanished after leaving a cruise ship that departed Port Everglades earlier this month.

Police say 55-year-old Ann Evans, of the United States, was a guest aboard the Rotterdam, which left Port Everglades on Nov. 16 and docked in Port St. Maarten on Nov. 20.

Evans disembarked around 10 a.m. for an organized island tour and stepped off the tour bus in Marigot, on the French side of the island, but never returned to the bus or the ship.

The Rotterdam is scheduled to return to Port Everglades on Friday, according to cruise-tracking data.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) says Evans was reported missing after she failed to return to the vessel.

Officers on both the Dutch and French sides of the island have launched a joint search.

Investigators said Thursday they have reason to believe a woman matching Evans’ description checked into a hotel on the French side of the island using her passport and may have been seen nearby.

KPSM has asked the French Gendarmerie to help verify that information.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Evans to contact police.

KPSM said Evans is encouraged to contact her family or authorities if she sees the alert.

