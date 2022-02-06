(CNN) — A rescue operation is underway for 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island, on Lake Erie, according to a tweet from the US Coast Guard’s 9th District.

The Coast Guard said a sheet of floating ice broke away while the individuals were snowmobiling.

Authorities are using a Coast Guard Station Marblehead airboat and an Air Station Detroit helicopter to rescue the stranded group, the tweet said. A “good Samaritan” with an airboat is also assisting with the operation.

The National Weather Service had warned earlier on Twitter that increased wind could cause ice to break away from the lake’s shore.

“You are urged to stay off the ice on Lake Erie as there is the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore,” the tweet said. “Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice.”

