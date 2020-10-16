US Coast Guard seizes over 200 kg of cocaine near San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard making a colossal capture near San Juan.

Members of the Coast Guard cutter venturous transferring custody of four suspected smugglers on Thursday after stopping a vessel in the Caribbean Sea.

Along with the smugglers, the Coast Guard crew also seized 246 kilograms of cocaine.

The value of the drug shipment is estimated at over $6.8 million.

