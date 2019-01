(WSVN) - A worker on a cruise ship was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard 200 miles off Nassau in the Bahamas.

Coast Guard service members airlifted the 43-year-old worker from the cruise ship after something had lodged in the man’s throat.

The worker was transported to a hospital in Nassau for treatment.

