NEAR PLANA CAYS, BAHAMAS (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a family at sea near the Bahamas after their vessel was partially submerged.

Coast Guard aircrew saved a child and two adults from the sinking boat near Plana Cays on Monday.

Officials said a good Samaritan called them after spotting the family in trouble and in need of help.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the family was taken to the Bahamas safely.

