KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard members have repatriated 14 Cuban migrants following an interdiction off the coast of the Bahamas.

Officials said officers reported a boat with 14 people on board about 26 miles off the coast of Key West on Tuesday.

They were given food, shelter and medical attention before they were repatriated, Thursday.

