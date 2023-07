Nassau, Bahamas. (WSVN) – The United States Coast Guard intercepted a total of 275 Haitians on an overloaded migrant vessel Monday in Bahamian waters.

Following the interception, all migrants were transferred to the custody of Bahamian authorities.

According to officials, the migrants were headed to the United States.

