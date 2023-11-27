MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CNN/WSVN) — US airports are on the verge of setting more travel records as huge numbers of travelers have been taking to the skies over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday it’s nearing its anticipated 30 million passengers total over the holiday period.

The agency said it had screened 24.7 million people in its holiday period – including a single-day record of 2.9 million on Sunday – with two days still to go.

As the holiday weekend winds down, airports like Miami International experience heavy foot traffic and occasional delays.

Despite nationwide delays and cancellations—over 1,000 flights delayed and 25 cancellations—passengers remain in good spirits, attributing some delays to snowy weather in the central plains.

A family at Miami International, prepared for the potential chaos, arrived early, spending the night at a hotel. While long lines were anticipated, TSA’s efficiency kept them moving.

Nationally, over 10,000 delays were reported on Monday, with international travelers sharing mixed sentiments. Despite some stress, passengers expressed gratitude for safe journeys.

TSA now counts a 12-day period that starts the Friday before Thanksgiving and concludes the Tuesday after as its busy window.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said that travelers are leaving earlier and staying longer because of post-pandemic shifting travel patterns, meaning Tuesday could still be a relatively busy day.

And the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, while still a busy travel day with more than 2.7 people screened at US airports, wouldn’t rank in the top 10 busiest travel days ever as holiday travelers spread out their visits over more days.

The agency’s numbers show four of its five busiest days ever happened this year, including Sunday and three days at the height of summer travel. The only travel day from a previous year still in the top five was the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019.

As the travel frenzy continues, airlines and airports navigate challenges, ensuring the nation’s unprecedented Thanksgiving travel wraps up smoothly.

