UPS set to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of holiday season

(WSVN) - The United Parcel Service (UPS) is set to add more than 100,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season.

They will offer both full-time and part-time positions including package handlers and drivers.

The carrier service expects the uptick in volume of packages to start as early as October and lasting until January 2021.

UPS expects a large number of the new employees to move into permanent positions after the holidays.

