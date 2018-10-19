UPS looking to fill 40,000 seasonal jobs for busy holiday season

(WSVN) - Are you looking for a job for the holidays? UPS is looking to hire tens of thousands of people.

The package-delivery company is working to hire 40,000 seasonal workers for the holidays.

The company is holding multiple job fairs Friday in cities across the nation, in an event the company calls “Brown Friday.”

However, for those unable to attend one of the hiring events, applications are also being accepted online according to Fox Business,

Seasonal hires may also be kept on as full-time employees. The company said one-third of its workforce were once seasonal workers.

Friday’s event is part of a broader push to hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holiday shopping season, a five percent increase over last year.

To apply for a job at UPS, click here.

UPS isn’t the only company hiring for the holidays. FedEx and the United States Postal Service are also hiring for the holidays.

