(WSVN) - Three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting have been honored with posthumous degrees.

The university gave the honor to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

All three were fatally shot last month.

Perry, who grew up in South Florida and attended Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, was a double major in studio art and African American studies.

Chandler, Davis and Perry were shot and killed back on November 13.

They were on a bus that had just returned from a class trip to see a play in Washington D.C.

Two others were injured.

The suspected gunman, Chris Jones, has been arrested and charged with murder.

